What is the highest air pressure value ever recorded?

Dear Tom,

Harvey Goldenburg

Dear Harvey,

Northway, Alaska takes the honors for the highest U.S. barometric pressure, with a reading of 31.85 inches of mercury on Jan. 31, 1989, when a massive Siberian high pressure system also brought record cold to that state. Temperatures dropped to -76 degrees at Tanana, and Nome recorded its lowest temperature ever, -54 degrees, on Jan. 27 and 28. This high pressure system continued southeast into the lower 48, and a little more than two weeks later brought Chicago its highest ever air pressure with a reading of 30.98 inches on Feb 16. The Northway reading is somewhat less than the world record high pressure of 32.25 inches at Tosontsengel in northwest Mongolia on Dec. 29, 2004.