Slow slick commute across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana early this Tuesday morning

Highways/roads/ streets/sidewalks are slick and treacherous even as low pressure slowly weakens and pulls off to the east this Tuesday morning across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. Westerly winds continue to gust over 30 miles per hour with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, wind chills generally 10 to 15-degrees, and snow gradually diminishing/ending from the west. With the sub-freezing temperatures, the icy conditions will be slow to improve this morning, so watch your step and drive carefully.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Current Visibility (coincides with falling snow)…

Current Wind Chill Values…