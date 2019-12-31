Watch Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast at 11:30 p.m.

Police: Violent sex offender from south suburbs apprehended in South Dakota

December 31, 2019

Carmen Leato

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A violent sex offender has been apprehended in South Dakota and extradited back to Cook County, Thornton police said.

Carmen Leato, who police considered “armed and dangerous,” owned Shelly’s Pancake House and Mangia Tutto restaurants in Thornton. Police said he was operating under the fake name, “Raul Castanada,” in order to stay in business. Both restaurants were stripped of all equipment.

Leato is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender registry, and was convicted of sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl.

Police said there are multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

Police also believe Leato and his wife, Michelle Leato, permanently fled the area. 

