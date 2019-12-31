CLTV Sports Feed says goodbye at the end of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What a ride it has been!

Since June 14, 2015, we had over 1,100 shows and 300 guests both inside and outside the studio, all on a wide variety of topics in Chicago sports.

But you know what they say about all good things, right?

On Monday, December 30, 2019, Sports Feed had its final show ahead of the end of CLTV. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took the full hour to remember some of the best moments from the last four-and-a-half years, from the interviews to the stories along with the playful moments that made the program so much fun.

Please click on the videos above or below to watch this final Sports Feed, and thanks for tuning in all these years!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video