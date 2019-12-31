CLTV says goodbye after 27 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLTV goes black at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

It has been a privilege and an honor for our CLTV news team, made up of some of the best in the business, to be a part of our viewers' lives each and every day since 1993.

Thank you for your support over the past 27 years, during which CLTV brought you everything from live coverage and analysis of high-profile trials and press conferences, to in-depth shows like "Politics Tonight" with Paul Lisnek and "Sports Feed" with Josh and Jarrett.

Thank you for letting us come into your homes and your firehouses, your police departments, your restaurants and bars. It's been a great ride.