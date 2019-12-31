Chicago will welcome 2020 with a mile-long fireworks display downtown

Posted 12:44 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, December 31, 2019
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather along the Chicago River and in downtown Chicago Tuesday night to bring in the new year.

When the clock strikes 12, a mile-long fireworks display will light up the Chicago River. The synchronized display will feature choreographed pyrotechnics and music celebrating Chicago’s history.

If you're staying home, you don't need to miss out on the fun. Ring in the new year with WGN as part of  "Chicago's Very Own New Year's Eve Blast."

Dean Richards, Ana Belaval and Sarah Jindra will hosts the New Year's Eve special on channel 9 and online starting at 11:30 p.m.

