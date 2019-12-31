× Chicago Riverwalk reportedly generated over $16 million in revenue during 2019

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot announced Monday that the Chicago Riverwalk generated over $16.5M in concessions revenue during 2019.

It’s a $2.2M increase over the 2018 season, the city said.

Over 750,000 residents and tourists alike visited the Riverwalk concessions program vendors, an increase in visitors over 2018.

“The Chicago Riverwalk is an architectural gem that puts our city’s second waterfront on display for the world and connects residents and visitors alike through open spaces, locally inspired businesses, public artwork, and much more,” said Mayor Lightfoot.

Of the $16.5 million in overall revenues, $1.3 million dollars is allocated to the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) Fund, which was used to finance construction of the Riverwalk between State and Lake Street.

“The Chicago Riverwalk has quickly become an important tourist destination for our city thanks to its array of amenities,” said President and CEO of Choose Chicago David Whitaker. “Over the past several years, the city has experienced consistent rises in visitors from its unique offerings like the Riverwalk, and we look forward to maintaining this trend in years to come.”

The city and vendors are already in the planning stage for the Concession Program 2020 Season, with many vendors expected to open prior to May, if weather permits.