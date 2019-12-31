Watch Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast at 11:30 p.m.

Books close on cloudiest year on record here; daily highs 8 to 15° “above normal” under “SW” winds aloft; week’s 2nd storm could bring rain toward Friday; shift to snow Fri. night into Saturday?

Posted 10:09 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, December 31, 2019
