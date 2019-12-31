× Bears dismiss four coaches after a disappointing 2019 season

LAKE FOREST – During his news conference on Tuesday morning, Matt Nagy said that he was still evaluating changes that he might make with his coaching staff following a disappointing 2019 season.

Either he made his decisions quickly or Nagy was trying to dance around the question, because changes to his staff came a few hours later.

Around 12:40 PM on Tuesday, the Bears announced that four coaches have been dismissed after an 8-8 campaign that finished on Sunday.

That includes offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, and assistant special teams coordinator Brock Olivo.

