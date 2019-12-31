Bears dismiss four coaches after a disappointing 2019 season

Posted 12:37 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, December 31, 2019

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich chats with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) at the start of training camp on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – During his news conference on Tuesday morning, Matt Nagy said that he was still evaluating changes that he might make with his coaching staff following a disappointing 2019 season.

Either he made his decisions quickly or Nagy was trying to dance around the question, because changes to his staff came a few hours later.

Around 12:40 PM on Tuesday, the Bears announced that four coaches have been dismissed after an 8-8 campaign that finished on Sunday.

That includes offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, and assistant special teams coordinator Brock Olivo.

