Author of “The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History” Shares Stories from new book celebrating 60 years!

"The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History" is an all-new, totally rewritten and redesigned look at all 60 years of Second City’s history, from its origins as the Compass Players up through today. Includes never-before published photos and stories from over the years. The first edition of this book was released in 1999. 20 years later, The Second City has grown by leaps and bounds, not to mention much of the historical context has changed. For example, this is what the book said in 1999 about Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond: “Great things lie ahead for this pair.”

The Second City is celebrating 60 years! We have shows 7 days a week on 3 resident stages and 4 studio theaters, and we now have three bar & restaurants in the building. We teach classes in everything from improv to stand-up to storytelling to writing.