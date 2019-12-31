2019 was one of the cloudiest, wettest years on record

CHICAGO — If it’s been your impression that this has been a wet and gloomy year, you’re spot on!

At midnight we close the books on one of the wettest, cloudiest years in recorded history in Chicago.

2019 precipitation will finish with 49.54”, a tally 12.65” above the normal annual total 36.89”, good enough to rank 3rd wettest since observations began in 1871.

The other big story is the lack of sunlight. Sunshine was in short supply much of 2019. Only two of the 12 months (July and December) finished with a sunshine surplus.

According to Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski, who measures sunshine data on the city’s South Side, reports that 47 percent of the city’s possible sunlight occurred versus the normal yearly total of 54 percent, tying 1992 for the cloudiest year since sunshine observations began in 1894.

Here’s to a brighter 2020 for all!