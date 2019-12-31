× 2 dead, 2 critical after car with 3 kids inside plunges into northern Indiana pond

ST. JOESPH’S COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency crews pulled three kids and an adult female from a car that was driven into a pond Tuesday afternoon in northern Indiana, WNDU reports.

Two are dead and two are in critical condition.

All four individuals were taken to two local hospitals. Officials haven’t released their identities at this time.

The car was fully submerged in water.

“Divers are spaced out all over the city. We did have divers on the north side and they were the first ones to go in. And then as the trucks came in and more divers arrived on scene, we put more divers in the water,” a fire official told WNDU.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Temper Grille in St. Joseph County. The scene is close to South Bend, Indiana.

The driver was traveling eastbound before entering the pond.