× 16-year-old boy critical after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting in Brainerd Monday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the boy was standing on the sidewalk, in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue, when an unknown male suspect approached.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Area South Detectives are investigating.