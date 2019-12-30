× White Sox officially announce the signing of Dallas Keuchel

WHITE SOX AGREE TO TERMS WITH PITCHER DALLAS KEUCHEL

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a three-year, $55.5-million contract with former Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, which includes a club option for 2023. Under terms of the agreement, Keuchel will receive $18 million each season from 2020-22, while the White Sox hold a $20-million option for 2023 with a $1.5-million buyout.

Keuchel, who will turn 32 on January 1, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA (47 ER/112.2 IP) and 91 strikeouts over 19 starts with Atlanta in 2019 after signing as a free agent on June 8, including a 5-3 record with a 2.55 ERA (15 ER/53.0 IP) over his final nine starts. He limited left-handers to a .189 (14-74) average, which would have ranked seventh in the National League with the required IP.

“We viewed Dallas as one of the premier free agent pitchers available this winter and so are thrilled to add him to this team and to our starting rotation,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior Vice President/general manager. “Dallas is a great competitor who we foresee throwing valuable innings in meaningful games for us over the next several years and leading our entire pitching staff through his example day in and day out.”

Keuchel, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, has gone 84-71 with a 3.67 ERA (531 ER/1,302.0 IP), 1,036 strikeouts and 12 complete games (four shutouts) in 211 career games (202 starts) over eight major-league seasons with Houston (2012-18) and the Braves (2019). He has limited left-handers to a .227 (240-1,055) average, the 11th-best mark among lefty starters since 2012.

A two-time American League All-Star (2015, ’17) and four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner (2014-16, ’18), Keuchel has recorded a sub-3.00 ERA three times in his career and has thrown 200.0-plus IP three times.

Keuchel, a native of Tulsa, Okla., won the AL Cy Young Award and finished fifth in the Most Valuable Player Voting in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA (64 ER/232.0 IP) and 216 strikeouts over 33 starts with Houston. He is one of just nine pitchers in baseball (three left-handers) since 2015 to win 20-plus games in a season, and he will become the first former Cy Young Award winner to pitch for the White Sox since Jake Peavy in 2013 (won with San Diego in 2007).

Since making his major-league debut in 2012, Keuchel leads all major-league pitchers in ground ball percentage (59.7) and ranks second in ground ball/fly ball ratio (2.98). Those marks also are the fourth-best in the majors since the statistics were first tracked in 1987.

Keuchel owns a career 4-2 record with a 3.47 ERA (23 ER/59.2 IP), 52 strikeouts and a .234 (52-222) opponents average in 12 career appearances (11 starts) in the postseason (2015, ’17-19).

Keuchel originally was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 draft out of the University of Arkansas, where he was teammates with White Sox catcher James McCann in 2009.