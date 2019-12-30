Travel hampering light snows and high winds overnight sweep into Chicago on backside of powerful winter storm; temperatures rebound Thursday/Friday as second late week storm spins up

Posted 11:02 PM, December 30, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.