Teatro ZinZanni Star Liv Warfield Performs “Blackbird”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEATRO ZINZANNI

Playing now at 32 W. Randolph

For tickets, visit www.ZinZanni.com

In 2006, Liv Warfield caught the attention of Prince and was quickly brought in to be a part of Prince’s New Power Generation and vocalist for 3rdEyeGirl. In 2013, with Prince’s support, Liv refocused her solo career and delivered another successful album called “The Unexpected.” The album received rave review not only by critics, but wowed through show stopping performances in 2014 on Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and David Letterman. Liv has been nominated for three Soul Train Music Awards and won for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance. In the years following, Liv toured extensively all over the world opening for Prince, Lionel Richie, David Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Heart and more.