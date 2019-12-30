× Police: 6-year-old shot in the arm while walking on sidewalk in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a six-year-old boy was struck by a bullet as he walked down a sidewalk on the Far South Side side Monday evening.

According to police, the 6-year-old was walking with an adult near 83rd Street and Exchange Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Monday when they heard a gunshot and the child suddenly felt pain.

The boy was wounded in the arm, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital by family members in good condition.

Police say they are still trying to determine the exact location of the incident, and are searching for possible descriptions of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.