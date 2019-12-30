Patients, dispensaries prepare for high demand for recreational marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At a North Side dispensary on North Clark Street, medical marijuana users lined up Monday to beat the huge demand expected to begin on New Year’s Day.

The State of Illinois is about to turn the page on the sale of marijuana as recreational use becomes the law of the land in the Land of Lincoln.

Identifying himself as Marc, one patient said he hoped to beat the long lines expected at area dispensaries as soon as they open on January 1.

"Of course I think there are concerns as to why there there’s a line out here today, and why they ran out of money that just about every ATM in the area," he said.

The Sunnyside Dispensary is one of several operated by Cresco Labs, whose mission statement on its website states, "We’re on a mission to normalize, professionalize and revolutionize cannabis."

"We don’t know what kind of size crowd to expect, but we can handle the bulk of what people are looking for," said Cresco Labs' Jason Erkes.

Various types of marijuana products and potencies will be available. The tax rate at purchase depends on the THC amount in the product.

People 21 and over can buy and only in certain amounts, and its only legal to consume in certain places; namely in one's home.

Marc has his medical marijuana license to treat a form of osteoporosis, and says he welcomes the broader approach to cannabis consumption.

"It’s about time Illinois caught up to other states and I really hope the federal government catches up with the state legislature," he said.