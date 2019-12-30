× Once again, Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is an NHL All-Star

CHICAGO – As a very successful decade comes to an end for the Blackhawks, fans have asked themselves which player has had the most impact on the franchise during that time.

Over the past few weeks, many have pointed to the player who has worn the No. 88 sweater the entire time. On Monday, fans got another piece of evidence to argue that Patrick Kane is the Blackhawks’ player of the decade.

For a sixth consecutive year, the forward was named an NHL All-Star and will be on the Central Division team for the activities in St. Louis from January 24-26th. It’s Kane’s ninth selection to the midseason classic and he’s the only representative for the Blackhawks during All-Star weekend.