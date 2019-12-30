Midday Fix: Repurposing your holiday tree and greenery

Tu Bloom, designer and owner, Tu Bloom Designs, Inc. show us how to make the most out of your holiday décor by repurposing and rearranging your tree and greenery arrangements.

Emerging trends for 2020:

Incorporating plants to have multiple areas of interest and sustainability in the garden – such as roses that aren’t only disease-resistant but also look lush and are highly fragrant.

Sustainable design, like using vegetables and herbs creatively among other perennials in your garden, for your inner “foodie” to savor. Nothing beats being able to go into your kitchen, balcony, or backyard and clipping fresh herbs or veggies to use in a special dish.

Vertical gardening is still hot, hot, hot. As urbanization begins to peak with an increase in population, living quarters are getting smaller and smaller. You can gain real value in vertical gardening and creatively use negative space you may not have otherwise utilized to maximize your garden output in both blooms and food.

