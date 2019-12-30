Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Albany Park, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man posing as a delivery driver sexually assaulted a woman on the Northwest Side Sunday night, according to police, although the victim was able to fight her assailant off.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police said a 29-year-old woman was in her home on the 4200 block of North Francisco Avenue when she answered the door for a man who was holding a package, posing as a delivery driver.

After the woman let the man enter the home to deliver the package, police said he, "grabbed and sexually assaulted the female victim."

But as the assailant attempted to drag her into the bathroom, the woman was able to fight the man off, according to police reports. The man then fled the location.

In a community alert, police described the offender as a white or Hispanic male, 30-45 years old, black hair with a mustache, clean shaven, wearing a black zip up jacket, grey cargo pants and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.