Lunchbreak: Green Chile Crab Dip

Join us as we ring in the New Year at VU Rooftop 22 stories above the city with unparalleled views, a premium bar, chef’s hors d’ oeuvres, live music & DJs throughout the night.

Your ticket grants you access to a 4-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Get ready to dance the night away on the city’s hottest rooftop bar!

133 E. Cermak Road, Chicago

Doors open at 9:00 PM | Event is 21+ only | Black Tie Recommended | Cocktail Attire Required

VIP IGLOOS available with space for up to 15 guests.

VIP Lounge tables available with space for up to 12 guests.

Email events@vurooftop.com for large group bookings.

eventbrite.com/e/nye-at-vu-2020-tickets-80109183725

Enjoy a NYE night cap directly below VU Rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn for an exclusive rate of $125 with your ticket purchase.

GREEN CHILE CRAB DIP with TORTILLA CHIPS and CHICARRONES

3ea. Cream cheese blocks (8oz. ea.), softened

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 can green chiles (4oz)

3 tsp taco seasoning

2 tsp dry chipotle seasoning

½ tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp crushed red chiles

1 tsp salt

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup shredded chihuahua cheese

2 cups scallions, chopped

2 lbs. crab meat (jumbo lump)

Garnish

2 Tbsp. canned green chiles

½ cup cilantro, chopped

½ cup scallions, chopped

2ea. Radishes, sliced

1 ea. Lime, juiced

1 pinch salt

Tortilla chips or chicharrones