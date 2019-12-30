Lunchbreak: Green Chile Crab Dip

Executive Chef Nolan Narut
Join us as we ring in the New Year at VU Rooftop 22 stories above the city with unparalleled views, a premium bar, chef’s hors d’ oeuvres, live music & DJs throughout the night.
Your ticket grants you access to a 4-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Get ready to dance the night away on the city’s hottest rooftop bar!
133 E. Cermak Road, Chicago
Doors open at 9:00 PM | Event is 21+ only | Black Tie Recommended | Cocktail Attire Required
VIP IGLOOS available with space for up to 15 guests.
VIP Lounge tables available with space for up to 12 guests.
Email events@vurooftop.com for large group bookings.
eventbrite.com/e/nye-at-vu-2020-tickets-80109183725
Enjoy a NYE night cap directly below VU Rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn for an exclusive rate of $125 with your ticket purchase.
GREEN CHILE CRAB DIP with TORTILLA CHIPS and CHICARRONES
3ea. Cream cheese blocks (8oz. ea.), softened
1 cup Mayonnaise
1 can green chiles (4oz)
3 tsp taco seasoning
2 tsp dry chipotle seasoning
½ tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp crushed red chiles
1 tsp salt
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup shredded chihuahua cheese
2 cups scallions, chopped
2 lbs. crab meat (jumbo lump)
Garnish
2 Tbsp. canned green chiles
½ cup cilantro, chopped
½ cup scallions, chopped
2ea. Radishes, sliced
1 ea. Lime, juiced
1 pinch salt
Tortilla chips or chicharrones
- Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a small kitchen mixer and begin to beat on medium speed with the paddle until they are both mixed thoroughly.
- Add the green chiles, taco seasoning, dry chipotle seasoning, granulated garlic, crushed red chiles and salt to the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed for 1 minute.
- Add the cheddar, chihuahua and scallions to the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed for 1 minute.
- Add the crab meat to the mixing bowl. Gently fold the crab meat into the cheese mixture taking care as to not break the crab meat up too much.
- Place crab mixture into a shallow, oven safe dish and place in a preheated 400° oven. Let bake for 20-25 minutes or until the sides of the dip are bubbly and golden.
- For the garnish mix the green chiles, cilantro, scallions, radishes, lime juice and salt together in a bowl. Spread the garnish in a thin layer evenly over the top of the crab dip.
- Serve with Chicharrones or Tortilla Chips – Fresh chicharrones can be found at most Mexican grocery stores