Lunchbreak: Green Chile Crab Dip

Executive Chef Nolan Narut

 

Join us as we ring in the New Year at VU Rooftop 22 stories above the city with unparalleled views, a premium bar, chef’s hors d’ oeuvres, live music & DJs throughout the night.

Your ticket grants you access to a 4-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. Get ready to dance the night away on the city’s hottest rooftop bar!

133 E. Cermak Road, Chicago

Doors open at 9:00 PM | Event is 21+ only | Black Tie Recommended | Cocktail Attire Required

VIP IGLOOS available with space for up to 15 guests.

VIP Lounge tables available with space for up to 12 guests.

Email events@vurooftop.com for large group bookings.

eventbrite.com/e/nye-at-vu-2020-tickets-80109183725

Enjoy a NYE night cap directly below VU Rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn for an exclusive rate of $125 with your ticket purchase.

vurooftop.com

facebook.com/VURooftopBar/

twitter.com/vurooftop

instagram.com/vurooftop/

eventbrite.com/e/nye-at-vu-2020-tickets-80109183725

 

  

GREEN CHILE CRAB DIP with TORTILLA CHIPS and CHICARRONES

 

3ea.                  Cream cheese blocks (8oz. ea.), softened

1 cup               Mayonnaise

1 can               green chiles (4oz)

3 tsp               taco seasoning

2 tsp               dry chipotle seasoning

½ tsp               granulated garlic

1 tsp                crushed red chiles

1 tsp                salt

¾ cup              shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup              shredded chihuahua cheese

2 cups              scallions, chopped

2 lbs.                crab meat (jumbo lump)

 

Garnish

2 Tbsp.            canned green chiles

½ cup              cilantro, chopped

½ cup              scallions, chopped

2ea.                  Radishes, sliced

1 ea.                 Lime, juiced

1 pinch            salt

 

Tortilla chips or chicharrones

  1. Add the cream cheese and mayonnaise to a small kitchen mixer and begin to beat on medium speed with the paddle until they are both mixed thoroughly.
  2. Add the green chiles, taco seasoning, dry chipotle seasoning, granulated garlic, crushed red chiles and salt to the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed for 1 minute.
  3. Add the cheddar, chihuahua and scallions to the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed for 1 minute.
  4. Add the crab meat to the mixing bowl. Gently fold the crab meat into the cheese mixture taking care as to not break the crab meat up too much.
  5. Place crab mixture into a shallow, oven safe dish and place in a preheated 400° oven. Let bake for 20-25 minutes or until the sides of the dip are bubbly and golden.
  6. For the garnish mix the green chiles, cilantro, scallions, radishes, lime juice and salt together in a bowl. Spread the garnish in a thin layer evenly over the top of the crab dip.
  7. Serve with Chicharrones or Tortilla Chips – Fresh chicharrones can be found at most Mexican grocery stores

 

 

