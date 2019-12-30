× Hazardous travel conditions overnight across northern Illinois into NW Indiana

Snow showers and blowing snow with 1 to 2-inch accumulations along with west to southwesterly winds gusting in excess of 40 miles per hour, temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the teens will make for hazardous travel conditions overnight across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana as well as farther north into Wisconsin and Michigan. Highways and side roads as well as streets, sidewalks and driveways/parking areas may become very slick, so watch your step and drive carefully.

A deep low pressure system centered over the northern Great Lakes will drift very slowly east into Canada’s Ontario Province where it will slowly weaken later Tuesday. Snow wrapped around the backside of the storm system will whip across our area overnight, gradually ending from the south and west Tuesday forenoon, as the low pressure draws away. Winds will slowly diminish during the day Tuesday.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Wind Chill Values…