Former heavyweight boxer accused of beating 2 men, including retired CPD officer

CHICAGO — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a former professional heavyweight boxer accused of beating two men in separate incidents.

33-year-old Phillip Triantafillo is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly beat two victims, including a retired Chicago police officer, in Hegewisch.

The alleged separate beatings took place between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26.

From 2011 to 2016, the 280 pound heavyweight fought professionally six times with a record of 3-3.