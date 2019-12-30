× Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company to close on Wednesday

CHICAGO — Starting on New Year’s Day, you will not see the Chicago Trolley and Double Decker’s vehicles in the city.

According to their website, the comment will cease operation after Dec. 31. Customers holding tickets for tours in 2020 can request a refund by calling 773-648-5000.

The company has offered entertaining tours for the last 25 years with their trained guides.

Their vehicles were used in the 2016 Cubs World Series parade and in every Blackhawks parade this decade.