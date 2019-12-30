CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: John Lackey #41, David Ross #3, Travis Wood #37 and Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate during the 2016 World Series victory parade on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company to close on Wednesday
CHICAGO — Starting on New Year’s Day, you will not see the Chicago Trolley and Double Decker’s vehicles in the city.
According to their website, the comment will cease operation after Dec. 31. Customers holding tickets for tours in 2020 can request a refund by calling 773-648-5000.
The company has offered entertaining tours for the last 25 years with their trained guides.
Their vehicles were used in the 2016 Cubs World Series parade and in every Blackhawks parade this decade.