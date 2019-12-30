× 7-Eleven employee shot during attempted robbery in Dunning

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven employee was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery in Dunning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 7500 block of West Irving Park Road on the report of a shooting.

Police said a man walked into a business and demand money. The offender then reportedly shot a 28-year-old man, who was working at the time, and fled without taking anything from the business.

The employee was transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition. Police said the offender is not in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.