Carol Mackey’s entertaining ideas for New Years Eve and New Years Day

Poinsettia Cocktail

½ ounce Cointreau or triple sec

3 oz. cranberry juice

Top off with Champagne or sparkling wine

Garnish with DIY tinsel drink stir or skewered cranberries

Granola

9 cups old fashion oats (not quick cook)

11/2 cups mix of sliced almonds, walnuts and raw pepitas

1 cup shredded coconut

3/4 cup maple syrup

¼ cup honey

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup raisins or other dried fruit

*optional for holidays 1/2 cup crushed peppermint and 1/2 cup chopped milk chocolate

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts, cinnamon and coconut.

In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, honey, vanilla and oil. Combine both mixtures and pour onto 2 sheet pans. Bake for about 30 minutes, stirring after 15 minutes to achieve an even color.

Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl, let cool. Add raisins and mix until evenly distributed. Great mixed with plain yogurt or milk. You should get about five 2 cup servings.

Smoked Salmon Rollups

8 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 Tbls. chives

1Tbls. Italian Flat leaf parsley

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbls. capers; coarsely chopped

fresh ground pepper & salt to taste

8 oz. cold smoked salmon

2-3 Cucumbers

Fresh dill for garnish-optional

Directions:

In a food processor pulse the above (first 8) ingredients.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber into thin strips (blot cucumber dry using a paper towel.. Spread the smoked salmon spread onto each strip and roll up. Served chilled. Makes about 30. Garnish optional; dill sprig.

Good Luck Black-eyed Peas Casserole

5-6 slices bacon; cooked and crumbled

¼ cup onion, fine dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 1/2 cups rice; cooked in chicken stock (I like Jasmine)

Salt and pepper

3 cups chicken stock – for cooking the rice (plus extra for casserole, if needed)

4 cups collard greens, stems removed and thinly chopped

2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 cup sliced green onion

Directions:

Add the chopped onion to a pan with a little olive oil and sauté for about 2 minutes to soften. Add collard greens, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes then add garlic. Add ½ cup water, let cook/saute covered until tender about 10 minutes.

Transfer rice and collard mixture to a large bowl and stir in the black-eyed peas and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. If your mixture seems dry, add an extra 1/4 cup chicken stock.

Transfer to a 9 x 13 casserole dish, top with remaining cheese, cover with foil and bake at 350 for 20 minutes, remove foil, add crumbled bacon and green onions and bake for another 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

You can prep this casserole ahead of time if you want and then just bake it when you’re ready to eat. Serves 6-8.

Strawberries Stuffed with Mascarpone Cheese

stuffs about 28 strawberries

8 ounces of mascarpone cheese (or cream cheese for a substitution), room temperature

1 tsps. lemon juice

½ tsps. vanilla

2 Tbls. powdered sugar

28 strawberries

chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions:

Mix the first four ingredients together in a bowl until well blended.

With a sharp paring knife, cut off the leafy bottoms of the strawberries to create a flat base. Cut a deep cross in the tops of the strawberries, down through the tip but not completely through to the bottom. Place the cheese mixture into a piping bag with a star tip (I used a 1M tip). If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a quart sized zip lock and just cut off a corner so the tip fits snugly through that. Pipe the cheese mixture into the strawberries. With a coarse microplane or cheese grater, grate chocolate over the cheese stuffed strawberries. Place the strawberries on a serving platter and refrigerate until ready to serve.

