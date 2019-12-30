Carol Mackey’s entertaining ideas for New Years Eve and New Years Day

Posted 11:09 AM, December 30, 2019, by

 

Carol Mackey, Entertaining Expert

 

carolthatcooks.com 

FB carolthatcooks

Twitter @carolthatcooks

Instagram carolthatcooks

 

Poinsettia Cocktail

½ ounce Cointreau or triple sec

3 oz. cranberry juice

Top off with Champagne or sparkling wine

Garnish with DIY tinsel drink stir or skewered cranberries

 

 

Granola

9 cups old fashion oats (not quick cook)
11/2 cups mix of sliced almonds, walnuts and raw pepitas
1 cup shredded coconut

3/4 cup maple syrup

¼ cup honey

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup raisins or other dried fruit

*optional for holidays 1/2 cup crushed peppermint and 1/2 cup chopped milk chocolate

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts, cinnamon and coconut.
In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, honey, vanilla and oil. Combine both mixtures and pour onto 2 sheet pans.  Bake for about 30 minutes, stirring after 15 minutes to achieve an even color.
Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl, let cool. Add raisins and mix until evenly distributed.  Great mixed with plain yogurt or milk.  You should get about five 2 cup servings.

 

Smoked Salmon Rollups

8 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 Tbls. chives

1Tbls. Italian Flat leaf parsley

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbls. capers; coarsely chopped

fresh ground pepper & salt to taste

8 oz. cold smoked salmon

 

2-3 Cucumbers

Fresh dill for garnish-optional

 

Directions:

In a food processor pulse the above (first 8) ingredients.

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber into thin strips (blot cucumber dry using a paper towel.. Spread the smoked salmon spread onto each strip and roll up.  Served chilled. Makes about 30. Garnish optional; dill sprig.

 

 

Good Luck Black-eyed Peas Casserole

5-6 slices bacon; cooked and crumbled

¼ cup onion, fine dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 1/2 cups rice; cooked in chicken stock (I like Jasmine)

Salt and pepper

3 cups chicken stock – for cooking the rice (plus extra for casserole, if needed)

4 cups collard greens, stems removed and thinly chopped

2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/4 cup sliced green onion

 

Directions:

Add the chopped onion to a pan with a little olive oil and sauté for about 2 minutes to soften. Add collard greens, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes then add garlic. Add ½ cup water, let cook/saute covered until tender about 10 minutes.

Transfer rice and collard mixture to a large bowl and stir in the black-eyed peas and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. If your mixture seems dry, add an extra 1/4 cup chicken stock.

Transfer to a 9 x 13 casserole dish, top with remaining cheese, cover with foil and bake at 350 for 20 minutes, remove foil, add crumbled bacon and green onions and bake for another 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

You can prep this casserole ahead of time if you want and then just bake it when you’re ready to eat.  Serves 6-8.

 

 

Strawberries Stuffed with Mascarpone Cheese

stuffs about 28 strawberries

8 ounces of mascarpone cheese (or cream cheese for a substitution), room temperature
1 tsps. lemon juice
½ tsps. vanilla
2 Tbls. powdered sugar
28 strawberries
chocolate shavings for garnish

 

Directions:

Mix the first four ingredients together in a bowl until well blended.

With a sharp paring knife, cut off the leafy bottoms of the strawberries to create a flat base. Cut a deep cross in the tops of the strawberries, down through the tip but not completely through to the bottom. Place the cheese mixture into a piping bag with a star tip (I used a 1M tip).  If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a quart sized zip lock and just cut off a corner so the tip fits snugly through that.  Pipe the cheese mixture into the strawberries.  With a coarse microplane or cheese grater, grate chocolate over the cheese stuffed strawberries.  Place the strawberries on a serving platter and refrigerate until ready to serve.

 

DIY’S

Year End Review Questions

  1. One Word to Describe the Year
  2. Best Thing You Did for Someone Else this Year
  3. Favorite Movie
  4. Most Embarrassing Moment
  5. What Day would you want to Relive from Last Year
  6. Favorite Place you Visited
  7. An Achievement You are Proud of this past year
  8. Time you Laughed the Hardest
  9. What Advice would you give Yourself on January 1st of Last Year
  10. Favorite Food You Ate

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.