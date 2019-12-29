Sunday last unseasonably warm day before more winter-like pattern settles in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's not often you can get 18 holes in the last week of December in Chicago.

“Normally I'd be in about a snow suit it feels really good though I'm actually hot with this one layer underneath,” Jordan Frieders, a Chicago resident, said.

Frieders and his friends teed off at the South Shore Golf Club Sunday afternoon, capping off an unusually mild week of weather in the Windy City.

“We kind of talked about it yesterday we were waiting to see what the weather did. It rained a lot last night we almost cancelled but thankfully the course has been nice enough. It's 55 in late December can't beat that,” Sean Danielson said.

This past week was full of 50-degree days in the Chicago area, with a record breaking day in the mid-60's on Thursday.

Darek Cordell, 9, and his dad joined other families at the Beuna Park Playground near Montrose Beach for some playtime outside. He'd normally be bundled up in a lot more layers.

The city has seen some wacky winter weather that started early with a dumping of snow on Halloween. It’s making some wonder what could be next. But in the meantime, some residents are enjoying the warmer temperatures while they last.