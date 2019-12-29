Sunday Brunch: Vegan Chorizo Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

True Food Kitchen Chef Mike Edgar stopped by Sunday Brunch to discuss True Food Kitchen’s newest location at Oakbrook Center and his vegan chorizo bowl.

Vegan Chorizo Bowl:

Ingredients

½ cup Soy Chorizo

½ cup Anasazi Beans

4 slices Easter Egg Radish

¼ cup Jicama Slaw

1 tbsp Dried Corn

1/4 Avocado

1 Lime Wedge

1 tbsp Tomatillo Salsa

3 each Corn Tortillas

Directions

1. In a hot pan, heat soy chorizo until caramelized.

2. Ladle Anasazi beans into bowl.

3. Top with jicama slaw, radish, chorizo, diced avocado, lime wedge and dried corn.

4. Finish bowl with tomatillo salsa cascading down chorizo in the center of the bowl.

5. Serve with heated tortillas.

Jicama Slaw (Yields 6 servings):

Ingredients

3 cups Rice Wine

1½ cups Evaporated Cane Sugar

1/3 cup Water

3 tbsp Kosher Salt

2 oz Turmeric (washed and cut in coins)

2 oz Jalapenos (quartered)

1 lb Jicama (peeled & julienned)

Directions

1. In a medium saucepot, combine vinegar, sugar, salt, water, turmeric & jalapeno. Bring liquid to a boil.

2. Pour hot liquid on top of cut jicama, cover mixture with a plastic wrap for 25 minutes.

3. Place mixture in fridge to cool.