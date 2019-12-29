Sunday Brunch: Vegan Chorizo Bowl

True Food Kitchen Chef Mike Edgar stopped by Sunday Brunch to discuss True Food Kitchen’s newest location at Oakbrook Center and his vegan chorizo bowl.

Vegan Chorizo Bowl:

Ingredients

½ cup                    Soy Chorizo

½ cup                    Anasazi Beans

4 slices                  Easter Egg Radish

¼ cup                    Jicama Slaw

1 tbsp                   Dried Corn

1/4                         Avocado

1                              Lime Wedge

1 tbsp                   Tomatillo Salsa

3 each                  Corn Tortillas

Directions

1.            In a hot pan, heat soy chorizo until caramelized.

2.            Ladle Anasazi beans into bowl.

3.            Top with jicama slaw, radish, chorizo, diced avocado, lime wedge and dried corn.

4.            Finish bowl with tomatillo salsa cascading down chorizo in the center of the bowl.

5.            Serve with heated tortillas.

Jicama Slaw (Yields 6 servings):

Ingredients

3 cups                   Rice Wine

1½ cups                                Evaporated Cane Sugar

1/3 cup                 Water

3 tbsp                   Kosher Salt

2 oz                        Turmeric (washed and cut in coins)

2 oz                        Jalapenos (quartered)

1 lb                         Jicama (peeled & julienned)

Directions

1.            In a medium saucepot, combine vinegar, sugar, salt, water, turmeric & jalapeno. Bring liquid to a boil.

2.            Pour hot liquid on top of cut jicama, cover mixture with a plastic wrap for 25 minutes.

3.            Place mixture in fridge to cool.

