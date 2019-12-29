× Police looking for man after sexual assault in Uptown Saturday night

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man after a reported sexual assault in Uptown Saturday night.

Just after 7:15 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was walking in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when she was approached by a man in a hooded sweatshirt.

The woman was reportedly grabbed from behind and forced to the ground. Police said the man attempted to remove her clothes and exposed his genitals. The woman was able to scream for help to a passing citizen and the suspect left the scene.

Police said the man is African American, 18-20 years old, 5’10”-6’0”, clean shaven and wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

If you have information about the incident, please call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.