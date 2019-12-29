Police: Boy hurt in accidental gunfire at Oak Forest gun range

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A boy was wounded in accidental gun fire at a suburban Chicago gun range, police said.

A boy and his father were in a showroom at Eagle Sports Range on Saturday afternoon when someone accidentally discharged a firearm, according to Oak Forest police.

The boy was hit in the stomach with a ricochet, authorities said. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials with Eagle Sports Range had no comment.

No further details were immediately available.

Oak Forest police were investigating.

