Officials: At least 24 units damaged after apartment fire in Griffith

GRIFFITH, Ind. — It took over three hours for officials to put out a large apartment fire in Griffith early Sunday.

At around 4 a.m., residents at Park West Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Dylane Drive, were woken up by emergency responders.

Fire crews do not believe anyone was seriously hurt and everyone was able to make it out safely, but at least 24 units were damaged or destroyed. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

"I saw someone get out of the car over here and go into an ambulance but she looked fine,” resident Baelon Dunbar said. "We moved in here about a month ago, so I don’t know how many people are in here.”

Just last month, a fire at the same apartment complex killed one man and sent several others to the hospital. In that blaze, firefighters were able to rescue a mother and her baby from a top floor unit.

It’s not believed the two fires are related. However, fire officials said the way the buildings were built, there’s not an attic. Which causes the fire to spread quickly and be difficult to put out.