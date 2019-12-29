Josh Nelson talks about the White Sox as 2019 ends on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Things are looking up at the end of December a little more than the beginning of the month for White Sox fans, and it's all because of a few signings late in the calendar year.

Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnacion are in the fold for the team along with veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who added with the signing of Yasmani Grandal in November have made for a solid free agent class for Rick Hahn.

Josh Nelson of Sox Machine was on Sports Feed Sunday night to speak about those moves with Andy Masur over the course of two blocks on the show. You can watch their entire segment in the video above or below.

