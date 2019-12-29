Evan F. Moore discusses race and hockey on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past two years, it's been one of the passionate topics that he's written about here in the Windy City.

Evan F. Moore wrote an award-nominated piece for the Chicago Reader in 2018 on how black players are still facing racism in the game and how African-American players in Chicago still face challenges in finding neighborhood rinks. A few incidents have come to light at the end of 2019 involving black players which have earned national attention and started a debate on the topic.

Evan was back on Sports Feed to discuss the topic with Andy Masur along with the Blackhawks over two segments Sunday. You can see his discussion in the video above or below.