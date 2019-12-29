× Driver shot on Bishop Ford ramp Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a reporting shooting Saturday on the Bishop Ford expressway.

At around 3:15 p.m., Illinois State Police said a shooting took place on the I-94 southbound ramp to Stony Island.

Officers arrived to a local hospital to speak with the victim after the shooting. Police said the driver sustained injuries from gunfire and was transported to the hospital.

Another man was in the passenger seat at the time, but was not injured.

Details of what led to the shooting are not available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.