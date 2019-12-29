Dog thrown out of moving vehicle on the road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two weeks ago, someone threw Elf the dog from a moving car. He is now on the road to recovery and is up and walking around with some assistance.

“He was injured pretty severely,” Robin Pressnall with Small Paws Rescue said.

A girl on the sidewalk saw it happen on 55th Street near Halsted Street and scooped Elf up. She and her mother called for help.

When the Chicago Animal Care and Control officer looked at Elf, she knew despite his condition that he could be saved. He was rushed to the animal ER at Medvet Chicago.

“He had two broken pelvises,” Pressnall said. “He had major hip surgery.”

Small Paws Rescue has saved thousands of bichons like Elf over the last 22 years. Elf’s story touched the hearts of thousands of WGN viewers and others online, who donated money and offered to adopt him.

"he was treated terribly by a person and yet you can see how much he loves people,” Pressnall said.

Chicago police are investigating who threw Elf out of the moving car.

“He has a long life ahead of him,” Pressnall said. “He has a great story that’ll go with him wherever he goes."