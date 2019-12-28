Sliding into 1948: New Year’s Day ice storm cripples Chicago
-
Does the Chicago area ever get any bad ice storms?
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
-
Holiday travelers warned to be aware of powerful storm
-
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
-
-
WGN-TV rings in the New Year with “Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast!”
-
Unseasonable warmth returns as 2019 closes
-
New storm queuing up in the Rockies/Plains—2nd of the Thanksgiving holiday period; windy rains reach Chicago Friday night/Sat while new snowstorm targets Plains and Upper Midwest; wet snow here later Sunday/Sun night?
-
Today’s 50s, mildest in 2 weeks, falls victim late Thursday to colder air wrapping around retreating storm; new disturbance could swipe Chicago with some snow Saturday; active pattern sets up Thanksgiving week —2 storms to monitor —first early in the week; the second late week
-
Massive storms, high winds threaten Thanksgiving travel across US
-
-
Shoppers soak in sunshine on warm day after Christmas
-
Unseasonable warmth to knock out Boxing Day record
-
Chicagoans, tourists take advantage of warm start to winter