Highland police seek public's help after Friday bank robbery

HIGHLAND, Ind. — Authorities in Highland are asking the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a Fifth Third Bank branch, located in the 2200 block of 45th Street, on the report of a robbery.

Bank tellers advised police that an African American male approached the teller line and presented a note demanding money.

The tellers complied and the man left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of money. No weapon was displayed and no getaway vehicle was observed in the area.

The man was wearing a gray-zippered sweater, jeans and black and white gym shoes. He’s described as 5’10” and approximately 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Highland police at 219-838-3184.