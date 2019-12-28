Family offering reward for information on missing South Side father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Family is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man last seen in West Englewood.

47-year-old Joseph Clopton was last seen in the 6600 block of South Justine Street on Dec. 16.

On Saturday, flyers in hands, family and friends hit the street to spread the word of his disappearance.

“We out here looking for my father,” son Jeron Clopton said. “He’s been missing for a week and a couple days, we want him to come back home."

Clopton, 5’10” and 160 lbs., was last seen driving a 2003 Maroon colored Dodge four door pickup truck bearing Illinois license plate BT68436.

He would never go this long without having any contact with his family especially his kids,” Rhonda Washington said. “We just want him home. Somebody knows something. We're out here to try to get him home safely."

He was wearing a black Gucci skull cap with green and red trim, a black Columbia jacket, blue jeans and black Timberland boots. Clopton has a tattoo on his lower right arm that says “no face no case."

If you have any information regarding Clopton, please contact Area South Detective Division, Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274 or call 911.