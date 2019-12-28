Democrats taking council control in Pence’s Indiana hometown

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Democrats will enter 2020 with a City Council majority in Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s after a recount confirmed a candidate’s one-vote victory margin.

Democrats captured their 4-3 Columbus City Council majority in November’s election as they defeated two Republican incumbents, including Democrat Jerone Wood’s 260-259 win over Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch.

A recount requested by Bunch was completed Dec. 13 and didn’t change those results.

Wood says the Democratic council majority is “a change in a good direction” for Columbus. The city’s Republican mayor was unopposed for reelection.

