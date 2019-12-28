19-year-old college student on winter break shot to death inside Chatham apartment; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old Michigan State student was reportedly found shot to death inside a Chatham apartment Friday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue on the report of gunshots.

Police entered the residence and discovered Lyniah Bell, 19, with a gunshot wound to her head inside a bedroom. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

WGN has learned Bell was home on winter break from Michigan State University. Police have a suspect in custody and charges are pending.

Authorities said the shooting was possibly domestic-related.