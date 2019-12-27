× Woman rescued from frozen pond in northwest suburbs

DEER PARK, Ill. — Fire crews had to rescue a woman from a frozen pond in the northwest suburbs.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at a retention pond behind residences in Deer Park.

The woman had gone onto the ice to get her two sons who were trying to rescue their dog.

While on the ice, the woman fell through and became stuck. Officials said she was clinging to the edge of the ice above the water’s surface about 50 feet from the shore.

A swimmer from the Lake Zurich Fire Department rescued the trapped mother.

The children and dog got off the pond safely.

Two people were transported to Advocate Good Shepard Hospital in North Barrington in stable condition.