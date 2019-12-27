For weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Warm, wet weekend on the way
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
Clear week leading to warm weekend
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend
-
40s on Friday before weekend rain
-
Holiday warmup on the way
-
-
Temps in the 50s on the way
-
Warmup on the way later this week
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
Light snow possible Sunday night, sun on the way
-
-
Rainy, windy Saturday on the way
-
Rain possible Sunday night; Warm-up on the way
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears