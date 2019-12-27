Rob Schneider discusses “Real Rob”, Eddie Murphy’s return to SNL, and Adam Sandler’s new movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A household name and a bona-fide comedy star, Rob Schneider is well known for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting and has become one of the most popular touring acts in comedy. Schneider created and stars in the Netflix docu-series Real Rob, which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of Rob’s life. The series marks the first time any actor has ever written, produced, starred in, directed and financed an entire season of a television show. Schneider first came to prominence on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, along with his SNL friends Adam Sandler, Tim Meadows and David Spade. He starred in some of the top comedy features of the past 20 years including Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. Rob also starred in the movie Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000, along with The Hot Chick and The Animal. Rob is also a three-time Emmy winner as part of SNL’s writing staff.

For tickets, visit https://chicago.improv.com/comedian/tw-eventinfo/Rob+Schneider/9798565/