Reports: Infamous shock jock Don Imus dead at 79

One of the most infamous shock jocks, Don Imus, has reportedly died at the age of 79.

Known for his longtime radio show “Imus in the Morning,” which he hosted for almost 50 years, he died at a hospital in College Station, Texas after being admitted on Christmas Eve.

Veteran radio and TV broadcaster Don Imus died this morning. He was 79. He had been in the hospital since Christmas Eve, according to a statement from his family. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 27, 2019

Throughout his career he was known for a variety of controversies, most notably when he called the Rutgers’ women’s basketball team “nappy-headed hos.”

He was fired by CBS shortly after.

TMZ reports that he’s survived by his wife of 25 years, Deirdre, sons Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates and daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.