× Police in Ohio searching for 14-year-old boy who went missing on way to school

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio are expanding their search for a missing boy who was last seen on his way to school a week ago.

Authorities believe Harley Dilly, 14, went missing while walking to school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

FOX8 reports that police have asked residents in the area to check surveillance video for Dilly or anything suspicious.

Police said they will hold briefings daily at 3 p.m. until Dilly comes home.

“Harley is alive and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” a police spokesman said on Friday.

Police said the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting in the search.

“We’re continuing to get tips from all over the United States,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. There is a reward for tips leading to his return.