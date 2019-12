CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $1,000 reward for help capturing a package thief.

Post office officials released a photo of a suspect they think may be behind several mail and package thefts in the South Side’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Thefts were reported near South Blackstone, South Michigan and South Woodlawn avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).