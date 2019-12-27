SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 02:R, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher celebrates after being acquitted of premeditated murder at Naval Base San Diego July 2, 2019 in San Diego, California. Gallagher was found not guilty in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq in 2017. He was cleared of all charges but one of posing for photos with the dead body of the captive. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher ‘evil’ in leaked videos
Video footage obtained by The New York Times shows Navy SEALs describing platoon leader Edward Gallagher as “evil,” “toxic” and “perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving.”
The footage is part of a trove of confidential Navy investigative materials that the Times obtained about the prosecution of the special operations chief. Gallagher was accused of war crimes in Iraq after his platoon turned him in.
The case gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on Gallagher’s behalf. Gallagher was acquitted of most charges except for one count of posing with a dead militant and has retired from the SEALs.