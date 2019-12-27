Manhunt underway after Racine County car crash, home invasion killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a 40-year-old man at a home in Racine County Thursday night.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy Hoffmann, who fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate number AFV-9734.

Schmaling said Hoffman crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home near Loomis Road and Highway 36 in Wind Lake. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, ultimately forced his way inside and fired additional shots within the residence.

Hoffmann is described as a Caucasian man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Schmaling said Hoffmann is armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to stay away and contact police immediately.