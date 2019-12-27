Lunchbreak: New Twist On The Iconic Palmer House Brownie

Pastry Chef Walleska Cianfanelli
New Year's Eve Celebration at Lockwood Restaurant & Bar – To ring in the new year, Palmer House is offering a 5-course menu filled with winter classics and imaginative sweets, and of course, a bottle of Champagne to start the New Year right. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm-10:00pm and costs $200.00 per couple. To reserve a table visit the link here.
Palmer House Brownie
Pan size: 16in X 12in
Ingredients:
4 sticks Butter
3 ½ cups 70% chocolate
6 whole Eggs
2 ½ cups sugar
1 TBS Vanilla
1 ¼ cup AP flour
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Baking Powder
1 ½ cups chopped Dark chocolate
½ cup Toasted Chopped Walnuts
Procedure:
1. Melt the chocolate, butter. Let it cool down.
2. Mix the sugar and eggs together. Add the vanilla and incorporate to the chocolate butter mixture.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking powder. Mix into the chocolate mixture. Fold in the walnuts and the chopped chocolate.
4. Pour over a greased tray and bake for 35 minutes at 350F.
Popcorn Cream
Ingredients:
2 cups Popcorn milk
1 cup mild cheddar cheese - shredded or cubed
4 egg yolks
½ cup sugar
1 cup of dark chocolate chopped
2 sheets gelatin
Procedure:
1. Warm the popcorn milk and add the cheese until melted.
2. In a separate bowl, mix the yolks and sugar. Temper with the hot popcorn milk and cook to 82C or until it thickens enough to cover the back of a wooden spoon.
3. Add the bloomed gelatin and mix until combined.
4. Strain over the chocolate and emulsify with the hand blender.