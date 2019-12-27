Lunchbreak: New Twist On The Iconic Palmer House Brownie

Posted 12:50 PM, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, December 27, 2019
Pastry Chef Walleska Cianfanelli

New Year's Eve Celebration at Lockwood Restaurant & Bar – To ring in the new year, Palmer House is offering a 5-course menu filled with winter classics and imaginative sweets, and of course, a bottle of Champagne to start the New Year right. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm-10:00pm and costs $200.00 per couple. To reserve a table visit the link here.

Palmer House Brownie

 Pan size:  16in X 12in

Ingredients:

4 sticks Butter

3 ½ cups 70% chocolate

6 whole Eggs

2 ½ cups sugar

1 TBS Vanilla

1 ¼ cup AP flour

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 ½ cups chopped  Dark chocolate

½ cup Toasted Chopped Walnuts

 

Procedure:

1. Melt the chocolate, butter. Let it cool down.

2. Mix the sugar and eggs together. Add the vanilla and incorporate to the chocolate butter mixture.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking powder. Mix into the chocolate mixture.  Fold in the walnuts and the chopped chocolate.

4. Pour over a greased tray and bake for 35 minutes at 350F.

 

 

Popcorn Cream

 

Ingredients:

2 cups Popcorn milk

1 cup mild cheddar cheese - shredded or cubed

4 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup of dark chocolate chopped

2 sheets gelatin

 

Procedure:

1. Warm the popcorn milk and add the cheese until melted.​​​​​​

2. In a separate bowl, mix the yolks and sugar. Temper with the hot popcorn milk and cook to 82C or until it thickens enough to cover the back of a wooden spoon.

3. Add the bloomed gelatin and mix until combined.

4. Strain over the chocolate and emulsify with the hand blender.

